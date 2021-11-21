Police bust fake body supplements racket, three arrested in Greater Noida

Three men allegedly involved in making fake steroids, protein, and injections used by body builders were arrested from Vishnauli village in Greater Noida on Saturday night. Police have seized raw materials worth ₹2 crore from their possession.

Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said on Saturday, the police and the drug inspection department received information about a fictitious body supplement factory in Badalpur area. “We conducted a raid and arrested three persons from the spot. We also seized the raw materials, some sealed supplements, an XUV 500 and a scooter,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Anuj Kumar Singh (30) from Vishnauli village, his brother-in-law Preetam Kumar alias Golu (24) from Chandauli, and Bachhan Kumar (25) from Bulandshahr.

Police said that Singh, a biotech graduate from Chennai, is the mastermind of the gang. “He worked for six years in some pharmaceutical company, from where he got the idea of manufacturing the steroids and proteins. He then engaged his brother-in-law and another accomplice in manufacturing the body supplement from his own house,” he said.

Police said the suspects used to buy raw materials from two people, identified as Praveen Dhankad and Somveer Dhankad, from Rewari in Haryana. “They used to manufacture these products and label them with the stickers of leading foreign brands. The two suspects from Haryana used to help them in selling the products locally. They have been functioning for the last six months,” said Elamaran.

Police said the suspects had no licence for manufacturing health supplements. These products, if not prescribed under proper guidance, are harmful to the health and can lead to serious side effects and addictions.

Based on the complaint filed by drug inspector Vaibhav Babbar, a case has been registered against the five suspects under Section 274 (adulteration of drugs), 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 420 (cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 10, 18-A and 27 of The Drugs & Cosmetics Act,1940.

“The three suspects will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Monday. We have launched a search for the two other suspects, who are on the run,” said Dinesh Kumar, station house officer of Badalpur police station.