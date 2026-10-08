We need to listen to new generation’s views: Nabin

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday said that today’s generation is the driving force of change and listening to their views is essential. “The new generation wants to express its views, and we need to listen to them. I believe that my first responsibility is towards the youth,” he added. Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin interacting with youth at an event in Varanasi on October 8. (HT photo)

Interacting with young people at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith on the second day of his Varanasi visit, Nabin said no outsider should be allowed to take away the rights and opportunities of the country’s youth.

He said the identities of India’s youth should be defined by their ideas, abilities and aspirations. Nabin said Uttar Pradesh was changing and development projects were creating new employment opportunities for the youth.

Nabin called upon the youth to contribute with total dedication towards making India a developed nation and a ‘Vishwa Guru’ (global leader) by 2047. On Rahul Gandhi questioning the Election Commission and staging a protest, Nabin accused the Congress leader of having an “anarchic mindset”.

He questioned Gandhi’s criticism of the EC, saying the same poll panel had conducted elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “If he has the courage, Rahul Gandhi should first submit his resignation,” he said.

The BJP chief also accused Gandhi of providing “shelter to infiltrators” and alleged that efforts were being made to grant them rights.

Taking potshots at the opposition, he recalled that conversations during his visit to the United States in 2013 frequently revolved around reports of scams in India. “We (BJP) are not the kind of people who appear only during elections. Our programmes, our works dialogues with the public continue throughout the year,” Nabin added.

“Our nationwide endeavour is to engage in a direct dialogue with young people and find solutions to their problems. We have not accomplished everything yet, but we are certainly moving in the right direction,” the BJP chief said.

On IT hubs, he said they should reach every state and district. “In UP, we have Noida, Lucknow, and Kashi. The way PM Narendra Modi has promoted IT, AI, and semiconductors is opening up new avenues for employment. We will urge the government to make Kashi an IT hub,” he added.

“Today, more than 2.5 lakh successful startups are operating in India, and they have become job creators. The government is providing supports and funding startups through online portals. In future, India’s youth will not be job seekers but job providers,” Nabin said.

Earlier in the day, he also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Later, he remarked: “We are from Bihar, and visiting Kashi is part of our tradition. Today, as well as many times in the past, I have had the opportunity to visit this city of Kashi Vishwanath to seek Baba’s blessings”, the BJP chief added.

State BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, who accompanied Nabin, said: “Today’s youth are playing a pivotal role in shaping the country’s future.”

Seva Sankalp Trophy unveiled

The trophy for the proposed T20 National Differently-Abled Cricket Tournament to be held in Varanasi was unveiled on Thursday as part of ‘Seva Sankalp Month’, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. BJP national president Nitin Nabin unveiled the Trophy in the presence of BJP state president and Union minister of state for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Organising committee chairman Siddharth Singh said teams of differently-abled cricketers from across the country would participate. Dr Uttam Ojha, president of the All India Divyang Cricket Association, said the tournament would provide players a national platform to showcase their talent and gain recognition.