Policy to ensure residential facilities for labourers soon in Noida

NOIDA: The Noida authority is contemplating a policy that will mandate developers to first ensure proper housing having essential facilities for their labourers before launching any project. The developers, under this proposed policy, will be required to construct temporary labour camps with essential amenities including clean drinking water, sanitation, waste management, and electricity, said officials. (HT Archives)

The policy, currently in drafting stage, will require builders and contractors to provide safe, hygienic and well-equipped accommodation for workers at construction sites, officials said on Tuesday.

The authority said that this policy will make it compulsory for developers to take responsibility for the living conditions of workers they hire.

“The builders will need prior approval from the authority before setting up any labour camps. If these are to be built on a different plot, a no objection certificate (NOC) from the landowner will be required. The scheme is aimed at working for the welfare of the labourers who work at the site,” said a Noida authority officer aware of the development.

Additional provisions such as medical aid, regular health check-ups, and schooling for workers’ children may also be included, they added.

Notably, in recent months, several developers sought permission to set up temporary shelters, but these requests were not entertained due to the absence of a formal policy. Once the new guidelines are approved, such proposals will be processed more efficiently.

The draft is likely to be placed before the Noida authority board soon. Officials are also studying best practices from other states to ensure an effective implementation.

The policy is set to come over growing concerns regarding the substandard living conditions of thousands of migrant workers employed in the city’s booming real estate and infrastructure sectors.

To be sure, most of the people currently live in makeshift huts built near project sites, often without access to clean water, toilets, electricity, or proper drainage. These conditions not only endanger workers’ health but also raise safety and hygiene issues for nearby residents.