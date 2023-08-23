Private firm to manage four vending zones in Greater Noida

A private firm will operate and maintain four vending zones in Greater Noida — Alpha 2, Beta 1, Beta 2 and Sector 36 — ensuring proper utilisation and preventing encroachments, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Greater Noida authority officials said that the company will conduct regular inspections and ensure various activities such as stall maintenance, waste disposal, etc. The company will also investigate whether the vending activities are impeding traffic movement. (Representational Image/Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

“The expression of interest (EOI) has already been floated for companies interested in maintaining and operating the four vending zones. According to the EOI, the company hired for the purpose will be responsible for regularly monitoring the vending zones, maintaining the kiosks, keeping a check on waste disposal, and ensuring that activities at these zones do not impede free traffic movement,” said Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG.

“Aside from monitoring, the company will also ensure cleanliness and hygiene maintenance by implementing cleaning and waste management programmes,” the CEO added.

Greater Noida authority officials said that a similar project in Noida had failed to produce results due to various factors, but the authority has now addressed the issues, ensuring proper utilisation of the vending zones and preventing illegal activities and encroachments.

“We had previously launched a similar project in Noida, but it did not take off because of a lack of adequate facilities, the location of the vending zones, and unauthorised activities and encroachments. This time, sector-wise vending zones have been established in prominent areas with a special emphasis on these issues, complete with adequate vehicle parking facility, basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets,” the CEO said.

According to the Greater Noida authority, at least 200 vendors will operate shops at the four vending zones, with as many as 96 vendors expected to begin operations by next week. According to officials, eight more vending zones will be added in the city depending on the project’s success.

