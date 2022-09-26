Probe initiated after woman claims her daughter was molested by ‘cop’

The women safety wing of Gautam Budh Nagar police has initiated investigation after a woman alleged that her 10-year-old daughter was molested by a ‘police constable’ in Greater Noida West.

The incident came to light after it was reported to the Childline in Greater Noida, said police.

“On September 17, we received a call from a woman from a village in Greater Noida West. She alleged that her daughter was molested by a police constable ten days back. The woman said in her complaint that she was turned away from the Bisrakh police station where she had first approached to report the matter,” said Adnan Usnani, senior coordinator, Childline. He added that the woman is a domestic help and works at high-rise residential societies.

Usnani added that according to the complaint, on September 10, the woman had a fight with her husband and she was forced to leave home around 10pm. “As I was alone on the road outside home, a police vehicle approached me and two personnel inside it asked me about the matter. When I told them about the fight, they took me back to my home and spoke to my husband. The matter was resolved and my husband apologised. One of the two personnel gave me his number and left after the resolution,” states the complaint.

According to Usnani, the woman alleged that on September 16, police personnel took his daughter with him on a motorcycle while she was not at home. “The daughter was dropped back home by another man. The girl told her mother that near Kharipur village, the police official was touching her inappropriately and she started crying. This was heard by a passerby who came and started questioning the policeman and took the girl away from him and dropped her home,” he said.

The woman states in her complaint that she was turned away by the police when she reported the matter to them. When asked, the Bisrakh police station in charge Umesh Bahadur Singh said, “We have assured the complainant that we will investigate the case. It has not yet been identified whether the person who took the girl is a policeman or an imposter roaming around in police clothes. We are investigating the matter”.

The Childline submitted the complaint to deputy commissioner of police (women safety) Meenakshi Katyayan on September 19. When asked, the DCP said, “We have initiated an inquiry into the matter and are investigating the case closely. Strict action will be taken against the culprit once the probe report is submitted”.

