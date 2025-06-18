Rain gives break from sizzling heat in Gautam Budh Nagar

Residents in the national Capital and the NCR cities were treated with a much-needed break from the soaring heat as rain lashed the region on Tuesday afternoon. The rain came as a huge relief after days of muggy and oppressive conditions, said residents on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggest showers in the upcoming days too, along with thunderstorm and lightning on Wednesday while Thursday is expected to remain predominantly partly cloudy, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

“The change in the weather is a result of a weak western disturbance combined with monsoon-like conditions. We can expect these brief rain and thundershowers to continue over the next few days. However, the rain will be localised and not uniform across all areas,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and change at Skymet Weather, said.

The Met department predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50kmph on June 20 and June 22. These conditions may bring temporary disruptions in daily routines but are expected to help keep temperatures under control.

Meanwhile, June 23 is expected to be mainly clear, marking a return to more settled conditions.

Waterlogging was also reported in parts of Gautam Budh Nagar following Tuesday’s brief but heavy downpour.

Traffic on Dadri-Tilapata road was affected, with large stretches inundated and vehicles struggling to navigate through stagnant water. Commuters faced significant inconvenience as they waded through waterlogged roads, adding to their travel time and causing congestion.

“Just a brief rainfall and Noida’s Phase 2 has been waterlogged. Steps must be taken to ensure that the drains are unclogged and proper drainage is there to avoid chaos when the monsoon fully sets in,” Amit Kumar, a commuter, said.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature on Tuesday was 28.1°C, while the maximum settled at 33.5°C. The drop in temperature provided a much-needed breather for people who were battling discomfort due to the persistent heat and humidity.

Meanwhile, residents also welcomed the showers. “The rain came as a huge relief after days of muggy and oppressive conditions. It feels much more comfortable now. I hope we get more rain in the coming days,” Rishabh Khandelwal, a resident of Noida’s Sector 46, said.