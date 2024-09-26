Rape undertrial found dead at Dasna jail, cops say suicide

A 21-year-old inmate who was lodged in Dasna jail in connection with the rape of a minor girl allegedly died by suicide inside the prison complex late Tuesday night, said police, quoting prison officials. Police said the deceased was a native of Bulandshahr district and he hanged himself using a cable wire in the storeroom of Dasna jail (above). (HT Archive)

The police visited the jail complex and the spot where he was found dead and said they have recovered a two-page note, purportedly written by the deceased man before he ended his life.

Police said the deceased was a native of Bulandshahr district and he hanged himself using a cable wire in the storeroom of Dasna jail.

“The incident took place around 10pm on Tuesday and we received information from jail authorities. The body was found hanging from a cable tied to the ceiling fan. We also recovered a two-page note written by the deceased. In it, he has asked his mother to get him out of jail. He was lodged in jail on September 10 in connection with a case of rape of a minor registered at Pilkhuwa police station in Hapur district,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police Masuri/Muradnagar.

Police said the deceased had eloped with a minor girl, aged about 14 years, and was later arrested by the Hapur police.

Upon information, the family of the deceased also reached Dasna jail on Wednesday and said their son was working at a dairy plant in Pilkhuwa for the past couple of months when he came in contact with the girl and they became close.

“However, he was implicated in a rape case. The family of the girl demanded ₹2 lakh from us to clear him from the charges but we did not have that kind of money with us. Later, the police arrested him and he was jailed. I spoke to my son over phone in jail on Tuesday afternoon. He appeared very normal and showed no signs of depression. Thereafter around midnight, I received a call from jail officials who told that he ended his life,” said the father of the deceased man.

He said he will write to senior officials about the alleged hanging and seek a detailed probe in the matter.

“Since I am not convinced that my son could hang himself, I will write to the chief minister and seek a detailed investigation in the case,” he said.

HT contacted jail authorities but they did not offer comment on the issue.