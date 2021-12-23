Rating system for housing societies in Greater Noida West

The Greater Noida authority has decided to rank all housing societies on the basis of facilities and the quality of maintenance work done by the developers in the campus for the convenience of homebuyers, who can check the ranking of a society and take a well-informed decision before buying a house.

CEO of Greater Noida authority Narendra Bhooshan came up with the idea of ranking housing complexes after realising that residents in newly constructed housing complexes are suffering due to lack of maintenance of basic facilities, such as water supply, sanitation, roads, parking, and other such services.

“We have directed the builders department to formulate the detailed guidelines to be followed to rank the housing complexes. Once the rank is awarded to a complex, it will help the buyers and inspire the developers to ensure better facilities,” said Bhooshan.

There are at least 200 housing complexes in Greater Noida west spread on around 4,000 hectare and the developers have a responsibility to look after the maintenance of the housing complex. However, apartment owners in many societies complain of pathetic services.

“When a rank will be awarded, the developer will feel that poor rank will impact his sales and affect the revenue of the company. This may bring a change in the attitude of a developer, who will then ensure better maintenance, which in turn will apartment owners,” said Bhooshan.

The common dispute between homebuyers and developers is that the newly built housing complexes lack clean drinking water supply, the level of cleanliness is not up to the mark and the developer’s staff do not behave properly with the apartment owners. Homebuyers alleged that the developers charge a hefty amount as maintenance fee but are reluctant to provide the required facilities.

“The developers are not willing to provide basic services in most of the newly built complexes. As a result, the apartment owners face problems and have to resort to the protest. If the authority’s new idea works well, it will benefit apartment owners, who are otherwise at the mercy of developers,” said Vivek Raman, president of Greater Noida West Entrepreneur association.

Developers too welcomed the move of the Greater Noida authority.

“It will be a positive trend and may help in setting a benchmark in the field of maintenance of housing complexes after delivering the flat to consumer,” said Prateek Kumar Tiwari, president of Western UP of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India.