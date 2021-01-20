Republic Day rehearsal: Restrictions on heavy vehicles in Noida
Noida: Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsal and said movement of all heavy vehicles going towards Delhi will be restricted from January 22, 10 pm to January 23, 1.30 pm.
Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police, G B Nagar Traffic, said that the heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi during the rehearsal. “There will be traffic restrictions at the DND Flyway and Kalindi Kunj. The Chilla border connecting Noida to Mayur Vihar is already closed due to farmers’ protest,” he said.
Saha said that similar enforcement will be in place during Republic Day. “From January 25, 10 pm to January 26, 1:30 pm, heavy vehicles’ entry will be restricted to Delhi. Similarly, the heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply New Ashok Nagar route in Sector 1 and Jhundpura-Kondli route in Noida Sector 11. The police teams are making elaborate arrangements as the farmers groups have also planned tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.
Ashutosh Singh, Noida traffic inspector, said that the traffic police have issued a routine advisory ahead of republic day. “This is issued every year on Republic Day and Independence Day. We have not received any specific order for farmers’ rally,” he said.
