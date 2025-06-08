Road near Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway to be widened to ease snarls

The Noida authority will soon widen the road between Sector 95 and the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway, to ease persistent traffic congestion near the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal on the Noida Expressway by adding a 600-metre-long and 5.5-metre-wide carriageway, officials said on Saturday. The road that will be widened is in front of the Rastriya Dalit Prerna Sthal from Sector 95 to the DND Flyway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The total width of the expressway will increase from 39.5 metres to 45 metres, as per the Noida authority, following recommendations from a survey conducted by a consultant hired specifically to study this high-traffic stretch, officials said.

“After the survey, the study recommended the removal of a one-metre-wide side paver, a 1.4-metre-wide footpath, and a 3.1-metre-wide paved surface to create the new 5.5-metre-wide carriageway,” the Authority said in a statement.

To implement the project, the Noida authority had sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) on September 26, 2024, from the Lucknow-based committee responsible for the management, security, and maintenance of memorials, museums, institutions, parks, and gardens across the state. The committee granted the NOC on June 5, 2025, paving the way for the project.

The Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Stha has long been a major traffic choke point, as traffic from the Sector 62–18 Elevated Road, Sector 18, Film City Flyover Loop, and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway abruptly merges from four lanes into three in front of the memorial, officials said. This abrupt lane drop causes daily slowdowns and peak-hour gridlocks, requiring extra traffic police deployment.

To mitigate the situation, police had recently initiated a stop-and-go traffic control exercise using barricades near the Film City loop, but this led to congestion spilling backward onto the loop itself, traffic officials said.

Further complicating matters is lane indiscipline near the DND Flyway loop, with many drivers abruptly switching lanes to either access the flyway or continue toward the Chilla Border, creating long vehicle queues and erratic flow.

“The new widening will help alleviate these issues by improving lane continuity and reducing bottlenecks. The work plan is pending final approval from the Authority. After clearance, the tender process will begin, and construction is expected to commence soon,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The plan mirrors a recently completed widening effort on the Noida-Greater Noida arm of the Expressway between the DND Flyway loop and Film City, where an additional lane was added to ease traffic congestion in that section.