Search launched after 23-year-old ‘pushed’ into canal in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Police have launched a search operation for a 23-year-old man who was reportedly pushed into the Upper Ganga Canal near Masuri by a 35-year-old woman and her accomplices on Saturday over an alleged property dispute, police officials said. Police said investigation remains underway (Photo for representation)

Deputy commissioner of police (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said local divers were pressed in and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was also roped in to trace the missing man.

The 23-year-old’s brother claimed that the man was arrested in 2024 for allegedly raping the woman and violating the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, though the case was later settled.

He alleged: “My brother was released in 2025 and the 35-year-old woman started demanding a plot of land from him. On Saturday, she called him near the canal, an argument broke out, and she and her accomplices pushed him into the canal. We will soon file a complaint.”

Assistant commissioner of police (Masuri) Ajay Kumar told HT: “The 35-year-old woman is reportedly the wife of the missing man. The two had disputes, after which the man jumped into the canal on his own.”

However, the police could not produce any documents related to the duo’s claimed marriage by the time of filing the report.

“Several teams, including the NDRF’s, were pressed into action as part of the search. The man is yet to be found. We are waiting for a formal complaint from his family. An investigation is ongoing, and all issues attached to the case will be inquired,” the DCP added.