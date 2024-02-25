Seven injured as tempo overturns on Yamuna Expressway

Seven people were injured after a tempo they were travelling in overturned on the Yamuna Expressway at the 23-kilometre mark under Rabupura police station jurisdiction on Saturday morning, said police officials. The incident occurred around 10am when a Tata Ace tempo -- a goods carrier vehicle carrying passengers -- tried to overtake another vehicle on the Yamuna expressway. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 10am when a Tata Ace tempo -- a goods carrier vehicle carrying passengers -- tried to overtake another vehicle on the expressway, said police.

Local police received information about the incident around 10am. On visiting the spot, police found seven people, including the driver, were wounded, according to additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar.

“They were rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted for treatment. Medical experts said that all the injured were out of danger and in stable condition,” he added.

Police identified the wounded by their first names as Manveer (60), Veena (35), Ompal (34), Bala (35), Prakashi (38), Virendra (50), and Narendra (30) - the driver.

An initial probe revealed that the passengers belonged to Kureb village. They had gone to attend a function in Dadri on Friday.

“The passengers left on Saturday morning from Dadri to Jewar via Yamuna Expressway. Prima facie, it has been found that the tempo was travelling at a high speed. As it tried to overtake a vehicle in front of it, the vehicle‘s driver lost control of it and it overturned,” said Kumar.

Police are yet to receive any complaint in the matter.

Asked if police will act against the driver the vehicle’s driver for flouting traffic rules carrying passenger in goods carrier, Kumar said: “Currently no action is being taken on this matter.”