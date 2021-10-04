Siblings killed in accident in Greater Noida’s Dadri

A 23-year-old woman and her 21-year-old brother were killed after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were riding in Dadri on Monday.

The victims were identified as Shruti and her brother Priyanshu, residents of Kemrala village in Dadri. The incident took place near Mihir Bhoj PG College when Priyanshu was taking Shruti to a private hospital for treatment.

The victims’ father, Ramveer Bhati, who runs a grocery shop in the village, has lodged a complaint against an unidentified truck driver at Dadri police station.

Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer (SHO) of Dadri police station, said that a speeding truck hit the victims’ motorcycle from behind. “The truck ran over the two persons, who received critical injuries. Local people informed police and a team reached the spot. The siblings were rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead,” he said.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and managed to escape after the accident, police said.

“We have registered a case against an unknown truck driver under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) and Section 279 (rash driving) of IPC. We are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas to identify the suspect. We will soon arrest him,” the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and medical reports are awaited.

According to police, Priyanshu completed his class 12 while Shruti had done postgraduation. Priyanshu was the only son and the youngest among four siblings, police said.