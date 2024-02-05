Six kill man in fight over cricket match in Greater Noida; arrested

Six men were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man over a fight that broke out between two groups while they were playing cricket in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh locality on Sunday morning, said senior police officers on Monday, adding that the suspects targeted the man after they found him alone following the fight. The six men in police custody on Monday. (HT Photo)

Bisrakh, station house officer, Arvind Kumar said, “The deceased Sumit Singh, who was from Meerut, was killed by the group of six on Sunday around 10.30am. Singh tried to jump into a nullah to escape the gang, but they hurled bricks and stones at him till he fell dead.”

“Singh died of severe head injuries on the spot and a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspect at the Bisrakh police station on Sunday,” said Kumar.

He said three teams were formed to nab the suspects. On Sunday morning around 11.50pm, suspects Tinku, 20, Himanshu, 22, Ajay Singh, 22, Aashu, 22, Hritik, 21, a resident of Chipyana in Bisrakh, Greater Noida, were arrested following a tip-off. The bricks they used to hit Singh were also recovered,” he said.

Kumar further said, “During investigation, we found out that a fight broke out between two groups while playing cricket. When the prime suspect Himanshu’s group overpowered them, Singh’s friends escaped the spot but as Singh ran in the other direction to save himself, they nabbed Singh and killed him.”

“When my wife and older son arrived on the scene, they were shocked to find Sumit’s blood-soaked body lying in a nullah near the playground,” said Singh’s father Yashpal.

The family recovered the body and informed the police. “We don’t know the reason behind the fight. We had shifted to Greater Noida just six months ago for work,” said Yashpal.