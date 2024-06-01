Six malaria cases pre-monsoon, GB Nagar health dept gears up to tackle spread

Although monsoon is still a month away, Gautam Budh Nagar district has already registered six malaria cases, the district health department said on Friday, adding that it is gearing up to check the spread of the vector borne disease. Six malaria cases have been registered in the district between January and May this year, according to the information from Gautam Budh Nagar health department. (HT Photo)

As per the information from Gautam Budh Nagar health department, six malaria cases have been registered in the district between January and May this year.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Last year during the same period, only two malaria cases were registered but this year, we have registered six,” said District malaria officer (DMO) Dr Shruti Verma .

The department has issued an advisory, appealing to residents to remain aware of health complications and get themselves checked in case of high fever.

Issuing an advisory in this regard, chief medical officer Dr Sunil Sharma said residents must keep a check on mosquito breeding in their surroundings and take necessary steps to avoid the disease spread.

Moreover, patients with even mild symptoms of fever and pregnant women have been advised to mandatorily get their blood samples tested for the vector-born disease.

“June is celebrated as National Anti-Malaria Month every year when the health department gears up to tackle the malaria menace, by making every possible effort to prevent the disease before the arrival of monsoon. Thus, residents are being made aware of the disease and necessary directions are being issued for its prevention,” Verma said.

“June marks an increase of screening/testing of malaria among people, and especially pregnant women. It has been observed that the cases of malaria suddenly see a rise in the month of July, with the arrival of monsoon,” said the DMO.

Notably, Plasmodium vivax and Plasmodium falciparum are the two common types of malaria viruses.

“Of the two malaria viruses, patients with Plasmodium falciparum are considered more critical, however, the strain is seen very rarely -- most patients in Gautam Budh Nagar tend to be affected by Plasmodium vivax. This particular virus does not require hospitalisation,” said Verma.