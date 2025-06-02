Specialist study to help decongest key routes in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida authority has decided to carry out a detailed study of the city to find solutions to the traffic congestion issues that plague the city. For this, it has roped in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA). The study will focus on the traffic volume in all city roads, projections of increase in the traffic volume once the airport will become operational, and the traffic conditions expected to change in the next few decades. (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)

The SPA is likely to begin study of all congestion ridden areas including Pari Chowk, Noida Extension and other areas, which have become hotspots of the traffic snarls causing distress to thousands of commuters.

The move followed public complaints about regular traffic issues particularly during peak morning and evening hours.

“We have roped in the SPA to carry out a detailed study that can determine the methods to address the perennial issue of the traffic congestion in the city… We need to plan infrastructure for next 100 years instead of only focusing on the issues, which may arise in the next 10 or 20 years,” said Greater Noida chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar NG.

He has directed the SPA and the engineering department, including town planning department staff, to work together to prepare a detailed plan of action that can address the ongoing traffic congestion problems, and also the potential problems in view of future.

“It is high time that we planned the big infrastructure projects including rapid rail, Metro, underpasses, flyovers, new roads, elevated corridors and bridges keeping in view of the population growth of this city, and its repercussions on the existing infrastructure including road and civic facilities,” the CEO said.

The SPA study will assist us in working on the long-term solutions to the problems of the traffic because the city is growing manifold, and after Noida airport will become operational in next few months Greater Noida needs to be ready to bear the burden of the rise in population, he added.

To be sure, the study will focus on the traffic volume in all city roads, projections of increase in the traffic volume once the airport will become operational, and the traffic conditions expected to change in the next few decades.

The SPA will suggest if the authority requires to build more roads, elevated routes and a new traffic management plan for all the areas witnessing congestion, said officials.

For instance, Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida West is home to at least 450,000 apartments spread on around 4,000 hectares dotted with hundreds of group housing projects. These newly built and partially ready housing societies are 50-60% occupied, and new citizens are shifting rapidly into these societies prompting the authority to explore ways to grapple with the civic woes, particularly the daily traffic issues, said officials.