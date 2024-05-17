Speeding BMW rams into e-rickshaw in Noida, two dead

Two people were killed and three others were injured after a speeding BMW car rammed an e-rickshaw on Thursday morning in Noida, police said, adding that two people have been arrested. According to police, the incident happened around 6am on the road in front of Wave City Centre in Sector 32. Five people including the driver, were in the e-rickshaw which was heading from Noida City Centre Metro station towards the Sector 12-22 intersection when a speeding BMW car hit it from behind. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Five people including the driver, were in the e-rickshaw which was heading from Noida City Centre Metro station towards the Sector 12-22 intersection when a speeding BMW car hit it from behind,” said Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida. It was not immediately clear if the suspects were drunk at the time of the incident as their medical reports are awaited.

Police identified the deceased people as Mohammad Mustafa, 50, a resident of Baraula village in Sector 49 and Rashmi Maurya, 24, a resident of Morna.

Following the incident, bystanders rushed to the spot and informed the police. “The three injured people were identified as Rajendra Kumar, 45, who was driving the rickshaw, a resident of Gurjhore village in Sector 53; Pawan (who goes by a single name), 27, a resident of Hajipur village in Sector 104; and Suraj (who goes by a single name), 20, a resident of Hosiery Complex, Phase 2, Noida. They were first rushed to a nearby private hospital by locals and police, then referred to the district hospital in Sector 39, where they were admitted,” said the officer.

“The speeding car hit my vehicle and went on to drag it for a few metres before it stopped. I was conscious and I saw all four passengers had sustained severe injuries... the woman was lying unconscious,” said Kumar.

He added that those in the car helped them get to the hospital.

“The arrested suspects have been identified as Tushar Kalra, 20, a resident of Sector 41, who was driving the car; and Aditya Batra, 21, a resident of Sector 50. A third suspect, Aman Sisodia, was also in the car and is at large. As per the preliminary investigation, Batra owns the car, which is registered in the name of a Gurgaon-based real estate company,” said the additional DCP.

Police said the three suspects were heading to a sandwich shop in Sector 62 for breakfast when the incident occurred.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 24 police station under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.