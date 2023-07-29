Post floods, Noida district hospital sees 200-250 conjunctivitis cases a day

There has been a spurt in cases of conjunctivitis being reported at the district hospital in Noida, with 200-250 patients with the eye disease arriving daily to seek treatment, doctors said, adding that cases were limited during the first week of July and started increasing significantly after the floods and rain. Doctors at the district hospital in Sector 39 said currently, around 200-250 cases of conjunctivitis are being reported daily as against the four to five cases in the first week of July. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Chief medical superintendent (CMS), Noida district hospital, Dr Renu Agarwal said, “Currently, we are getting 200-250 cases of conjunctivitis daily basis, while these were limited to just four or five cases during the first week of July. It appears that the incessant rainfall has triggered the cases, as the infection is spreading rapidly, perhaps due to the humid weather. The flood seems to have aggravated the infection.”

Agarwal said, “It is advised that people having the infection must not self-medicate as that will only provide temporary relief and might cause complications if not treated properly. Due to the hot and humid weather, viral fever cases are also being reported as a result of weakening immune system, making people vulnerable to diseases.”

The symptoms of conjunctivitis include irritation in one or both eyes, swelling, and itching causing the eye to turn pink or red, among others.While more severe symptoms include pain, swelling, watering and yellow discharge, leading to difficulty in opening the eye(s), said doctors.

Health experts advised that patients having conjunctivitis/eye infection must seek medication immediately. If left untreated, it may result in prolonged blurred vision, caused by deposits in the cornea (outer part of the eye).

Private hospitals are also witnessing a surge in eye infection/eye flu cases in the out-patient department. “We have seen a sudden increase in the number of patients visiting the OPD with symptoms of red eye, itchiness, watery eyes, etc. There are cases from all age groups. The infection is affecting people equally, irrespective of age, and thus, it is advised that proper hygiene is maintained; hands must be washed frequently. Moreover, the infected person must isolate herself for a few days and protect eyes by wearing glasses,” said Dr Pavan Kumar Johri, consultant, ophthalmology, Max Hospital, Vaishali.