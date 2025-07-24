STP waste to help green the city with solar composting plan

The Greater Noida authority is set to launch a solar-based sludge processing initiative using Solar Dry Sludge Management (SDSM) technology in a bid to make urban sewage management more sustainable, officials said on Wednesday. The project aims to dry the sludge using solar power to reduce the waste load from sewage treatment plants (STPs) and convert the resulting sludge into usable organic compost for horticultural use. The pilot project will be implemented at the 137 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant in Kasna, the city’s largest STP. (HT PHOTO)

The pilot project will be implemented at the 137 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant in Kasna, the city’s largest STP. If successful, the initiative will be replicated across other STPs in Badalpur (2 MLD), Ecotech-2 (15 MLD), and Ecotech-3 (20 MLD). The funding structure for the project is yet to be confirmed, though such infrastructure is typically supported through state government grants or the development authority’s internal budget, said officials.

The SDSM technology enables complete drying of sludge within five days using solar energy, producing a fine, powdery material that can be processed into compost. “The project aligns with broader sustainability goals and offers a clean, cost-effective way to manage sewage sludge — a major byproduct of urban wastewater treatment,” said Vinod Kumar Sharma, senior manager in the sewerage department.

According to officials, IIT Delhi is currently preparing a detailed project report (DPR), which is expected to be ready within a week. The final DPR will outline the technological, financial, and logistical roadmap for the initiative.

Prerna Singh, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, said, “We are exploring the SDSM technology for sustainable sludge processing. The aim is to convert sewage sludge into compost. Once the DPR from IIT Delhi is ready, we will have a clearer roadmap for the project.”

The SDSM method has previously been successfully piloted in Goa, officials said, and is now being adapted for local conditions in Greater Noida. The long-term vision includes waste-to-resource conversion, localised compost production for green belts, and reducing the dependency on chemical fertilisers.

Greater Noida currently has four functional STPs — Kasna, Ecotech-2, Ecotech-3, and Badalpur — and is preparing to add five more facilities to meet rising sewage treatment demands from its expanding urban population.

Officials said the adoption of SDSM technology could significantly reduce the environmental footprint of sewage processing while promoting circular economy principles and environmental protection through improved sludge reuse.

