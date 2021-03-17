Sunder Bhati gang members held for extortion attempt
Noida: A father-son duo associated with the Sunder Bhati gang was arrested on Wednesday for threatening and attempting to extort money from a scrap dealer, police said.
According to police, the victim, Deepak Awana, has a contract to pick up scrap from a multinational manufacturing company in Sector 81. Awana had approached the Phase 2 police on Tuesday alleging that he was contacted by several men who threatened him to either hand over the company’s contract to them or pay ₹50,000 to them as a sort of protection money. The demand was carried out in the name of the Sunder Bhati gang, police said.
The suspects were identified as Gambhir Bhati and his son Yogesh Bhati, residents of Bisrakh. Police said that they are prominent members of the Bhati gang and are known for extorting money and taking over scrap contracts forcefully.
“Following the businessman’s complaint, action was taken immediately and the duo was arrested today morning from near the Kulesra border on Dadri road and a car used by them was also recovered,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.
Following the complaint, a case was registered against three named and an unnamed persons at the Phase 2 police station under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
The suspects have several cases of extortion against them since 2018. Their modus operandi involved threatening businessmen and demanding protection money in the name of Sunder Bhati, said police.
The duo was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic help held for burglary at sculptor’s house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Skeleton found in Noida house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunder Bhati gang members held for extortion attempt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 cattle smugglers held in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for posting female friend’s photo ends life in jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters can build permanent structures at borders, says Naresh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unable to connect to ambulance services, 32-year-old delivers twin daughters in public toilet, one dies later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Land acquisition process for Phase-2 of Noida airport begins as state govt sanctions ₹2,890 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida schools told not to increase fees for 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prohibitory orders imposed in Ghaziabad till May 10 in wake of Covid situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four persons booked for beating toll plaza staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida, Ghaziabad told to intensify Covid-19 testing, surveillance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sahibabad factory fire: Three workers succumb, toll rises to four
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man caught on camera performing bike stunts in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox