Supertech twin towers demolished: When will people be allowed to go home?

Shortly after the Supertech twin towers in Noida - one of the tallest structures in the country - were demolished pursuant to last year's Supreme Court order, a structural audit to check on the integrity of nearby buildings was underway. Noida civic body chief Ritu Maheshwari said initial inquiries revealed no damage but cautioned that a full report is still pending.

Residents of adjacent apartment complexes will be allowed to go home after 6.30 pm, she said, adding that electricity and gas supply - halted during the demolition - would soon be restored.

Also read | Cloud of dust, heap of debris: Scenes after Noida twin towers demolished

The towers - the tallest of which is 103 metres - were brought down in nine seconds courtesty a 'waterfall implosion' technique for which over 3,700 kg of explosives were used.

"Broadly, no damage to nearby housing societies. Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour," Maheshwari was quoted by news agency ANI. "Cleaning is being done, gas and electricity supply will be restored in the area while people will be allowed to enter the neighbouring societies after 6.30 pm."

Also read | ₹500 crore gone with wind with demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida

As the twin structures were brough down - shortly after 2.30pm - a massive cloud of rubble and dust enveloped nearby buildings. Watch here.

The towers were demolished a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures. The twin towers - Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) - had been 'under construction' since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail