Three arrested for serving liquor illegally

The Noida police and excise department conducted a joint raid at a gaming centre in Greater Noida on Thursday, where liquor was allegedly being served illegally, and arrested three people, including a South Korean national.

“Screen Golf Good Shot, a gaming centre for virtual golf, on the first floor of Signature Tower in Knowledge Park was raided by our team. The centre did not even have an occasional licence for the day,” said Rakesh Bahadur Singh, district excise officer.

A First Information Report has been lodged against three suspects, Rahul Pal, Gaurav Singh and Yang Jin Ko, at the local police station under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act, 1970.

“Yang Jin Ko seems to be the operational head and manager of the establishment, while Pal and Singh were members of staff. Most of the clientele appear to be southeast Asian,” said Rahul Singh, excise inspector.

At least 17 Budweiser beer cans permitted for sale in Uttar Pradesh and five pint-sized bottles of Chum Churum Korean wine were also seized from the spot, police officers said.