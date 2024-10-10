Three mobile snatchers held in Noida following gunfight, over 60 phones recovered

Noida police on Wednesday arrested three individuals suspected of snatching mobile phones, motorcycles and other valuables in the National Capital Region (NCR), senior officers said. The three men in police custody, along with the recovered phones on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Two of the suspects engaged in a gunfight with the police, and both of them were injured in the retaliatory firing by the police. About 62 stolen phones were recovered from their possession, a senior officer said.

The detained suspects are identified as Sandeep alias Lucky (28) and Sonu alias Chatni (32), hailing from Baghpat district and residing in Loni, Ghaziabad; and Shamshad (28) of Ghaziabad. They were arrested by Phase-2 police and CRT (crime response team) team near Dadri Main Road in Noida, said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“Officials of the Phase-2 station and the CRT team were conducting checks near Dadri Main Road on Wednesday when the three suspects approached from Banghel on a motorcycle without licence plates. When officials signalled them to stop, they tried to flee towards Kakrala,” said the DCP.

The police then began to pursue the suspects and alerted another team in Kakrala. Soon, the suspects found themselves surrounded near Kakrala Pushta road, said the officer.

“At this point Shamshad fled on foot into the bushes, while Sandeep and Sonu opened fire at the police who were still on the motorbike. Officials retaliated, and the two were injured,” said Avasthy.

The injured suspects were apprehended, and their motorcycle and pistol were seized. Later, Shamshad was found and nabbed during a combing exercise in the area, said the officer.

“The suspects admitted to snatching mobile phones, lifting two-wheeler vehicles, and smuggling liquor into the region. A total of 62 phones have been recovered from their possession, of which we have identified nine devices related to cases in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Further, the motorbike being used by them was found to have been stolen from Noida,” said Avasthy.

“The suspects have over a dozen cases each registered against them at various police stations in Noida and Ghaziabad under charges of theft. They were produced before the court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway,” said Avasthy.