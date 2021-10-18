Three Noida residents die in accident in Uttarakhand

Three Noida residents died while as many were injured when the SUV they were travelling in fell into Alaknanda river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Deepak, 27, a resident of Atta village in Sector 26, Arvind from Sector 82, and Sandeep Tanwar, 27, from Jhundpura village. The injured were identified as Akshit Chauhan, 25, from Sector 46, and Harendra, 26, and Sunil Awana, 27, from Sector 11.

Local police said that personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Gopeshwar police started a rescue operation after getting information at 5pm.

Rajendra Singh Rautela, in-charge of Gopeshwar police station, said that the accident took place about one kilometre from Chamoli town. “Two persons died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The three injured persons are undergoing treatment in the hospital,” he said, adding that the police informed the victims’ families after the accident.

The victims’ family members said that the six friends had gone there for pilgrimage.

Sandeep’s father Sudesh Tanwar, said that his son ran a guest house in Noida. “Sandeep and his five friends left Noida on Friday for Badrinath and Kedarnath in a Toyota Fortuner SUV. They visited some places, and on Sunday they were returning home when the accident took place,” he said.

Tanwar said that the accident took place amid heavy rains. “My son was driving the SUV. While trying to escape a collision with another vehicle, he lost balance of his SUV and fell into a gorge before plunging into Alaknanda river,” he said.

According to Tanwar, the deceased’s family members brought the bodies from Uttarakhand for the last rites on Monday.

Devendra Awana, a resident of Jhundpura village and Sandeep’s neighbour, said that Harendra and Sunil are recovering. “However, the condition of Akshit is critical due to severe injuries,” he said.