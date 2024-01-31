Three who attempt to rob shopkeeper at gunpoint arrested

The Noida police on Tuesday night arrested three suspects who allegedly barged into a shop in Sector 113 on Monday and attempted to rob the shopkeeper at gunpoint, said police, adding that countrymade pistols were recovered from their possession. A pistol and live cartridges were recovered from their possession, and on the complaint of the victim, a case under Section 393 (attempts to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. (AFP/representational image)

Sector 113, station house officer, Sarvesh Sarvesh Kumar said, “The suspects have been identified as Firoz alias Siroj, 27, Hasrat Ali, 22, a resident of Bareilly, and Nazakat Ali alias Rahul, 37, a resident of Hapur.”

“On Monday around 10.30pm, Firoz and Imran barged into the grocery wholesaler shop of Pratap Singh, 40, in Sarfabad locality,” said SHO Singh, adding that they pointed a gun at Singh and tried to rob him of the cash kept in his locker.

The SHO said, “At the time of the incident, Singh was alone in his shop but he somehow gathered courage and swatted away the gun. Hearing the commotion, locals started gathering, the suspects fled the spot.”

“Accomplices Imran and Nazakat were waiting for them on bikes. When locals chased them, Firoz slipped off the bike and sustained a fracture to his leg but still managed to escape the spot along with his accomplices,” said Kumar, adding that on Tuesday night, the suspects were arrested from Sarfabad locality.

A pistol and live cartridges were recovered from their possession, and on the complaint of the victim, a case under Section 393 (attempts to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. During the investigation, it came to light that cases like attempt to murder and robbery were registered against Firoz, at multiple police stations in Shahjahanpur, said police.