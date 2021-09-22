Traders complain of open electric cables, feeder pillars in Noida market

A number of open feeder pillars, boxes and open cables at the Noida Sector 18 market continues to pose a threat to people and animals, according to the market association.

Shopkeepers said that the issue has not been fixed despite complaints and they have had to take to social media to raise the issue.

Pointing out that a stray dog was electrocuted a few days ago due to one of these corroded old cable panels that have exposed wires, traders said that many of these open wires, transformer covers and feeder boxes are located right outside shops or in the proximity of pathways that can lead to accidents during the rain.

“There are a number of feeder boxes, cable and connection which are exposed and open across the Sector 18 market area. The boxes are unlocked and open. A few days ago, a dog was electrocuted. The market is usually busy--who would be responsible if any untoward incident takes place? There are so many exposed wires and feeder boxes, including one in a park. In case of waterlogging, the threat of a mishap increases. Officials should look into it,” said Sushil Kumar Jain, president, Sector 18 market association.

He added that the issue had been raised multiple time but to no avail.

“We did raise the issue with officials, but nothing has been done,” added Jain.

Pallavi Dar, a resident who feeds stray dogs in Sector 18 and found one electrocuted last week, said that she has been raising the issue on social media.

“It is so shocking that there are so many high voltage cables in the boxes and they are all open. That too in one of the most posh markets of the city in front famous food joints. I understand that many people don’t care about animals but what if a child touches it? It’s such a dangerous thing and officials seem least bothered,” said Dar.

Officials said that they will inspect the entire area, adding that a lot of old cable feeders and chambers are being replaced in different sectors.

“We will inspect the entire area and get the issue fixed. There are many panels and feeder boxes in the city which have become old. The work is already underway to change the old setups and install new ones. Till then, we will get the issue fixed at Sector 18 soon,” said VN Singh, chief engineer, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL), Noida.