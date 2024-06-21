Truck driver dozes off, dies after collision in Greater Noida

Noida: A 20-year-old truck driver died after falling asleep at the wheel and colliding with an allegedly speeding truck head-on in Greater Noida’s Dankaur locality early Thursday, said police, adding that he was coming from Sonipat, Haryana. His helper escaped with minor injuries. The driver, a resident of Dhamrawali in Bulandshahr, got trapped inside the vehicle following the collision and he could be taken out with the help of locals. (HT Photo)

The driver, identified as Sunny Kumar, 20, a resident of Dhamrawali in Bulandshahr, got trapped inside the vehicle following the collision, officers said, adding that he could be taken out with the help of locals and rushed to a hospital.

According to police, the collision was so intense that the front parts of both trucks were completely damaged.

“On Thursday morning, we received information on emergency helpline number 112 that two trucks, including a milk truck, had collided head-on on Sikandrabad road under the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station,” said station house officer (Dankaur) Munendra Singh.

“A team of police rushed to the spot and found that a truck driver was stuck inside the damaged cabin of the milk truck. With the help of locals, the injured Kumar was rescued from the damaged cabin and rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” he added.

“During the investigation, it came to light that around 5.30 am, when Kumar, who was driving the milk truck, fell asleep and it collided head-on with the opposite speeding truck near a private hospital in Dankaur,” said Singh, adding that Kumar’s helper (not identified) revealed that Kumar was feeling sleepy just ahead of the incident.

The other truck driver, yet to be identified by police, escaped without any injuries.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family of the deceased, SHO Singh said.