Twin boiler blasts at Noida factory; 8 injured

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 27, 2025 05:54 AM IST

The boilers, used for pressing clothes, exploded with a loud noise, shattering the glass windows and false ceiling of the company’s building

NOIDA: Eight people were injured after two steam boilers exploded at a company located in Sector-63, Noida, on Saturday morning around 10am, officers said, adding that an initial assessment suggests a technical snag in boilers caused the blasts.

Fire officials said all wounded workers were in stable condition, no one suffered any serious injury. There were no burn injuries or fire incident associated with the explosion. (HT archives)

The boilers, used for pressing clothes, exploded with a loud noise, shattering the glass windows and false ceiling of the company’s building, they added.

Police identified the injured workers as Sachin,18; Kuldeep, 21; Ravikant, 25; Akash, 20; Mohit,19; Alam, 29; Prakash, 52; and Seema,42, who were admitted to a private hospital in Sector 71. Additionally, 12 other employees were admitted to another hospital as a precautionary measure.

Fire officials said all wounded workers were in stable condition, no one suffered any serious injury. There were no burn injuries or fire incident associated with the explosion.

“Upon receiving information about the boiler explosion at a company in Sector 63, teams were immediately dispatched to the site. There was no fire reported, and no incidents of burning or charring were found… Our preliminary assessment suggests that the blast was due to a technical fault in the steam boilers. A detailed probe is on to determine the exact cause. All injured workers have been provided timely medical assistance,” said GB Nagar’s chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

News / Cities / Noida / Twin boiler blasts at Noida factory; 8 injured
