Two children go missing from G Noida

A three-year-old boy having icecream outside his home in Ved Vihar, Railway Colony road in Dadri, went missing on Wednesday morning.

The boy’s father said his son and two elder daughters, aged five and six, were playing outside their home and having icecream around 10.30am on Wednesday. “The girls returned home while my son stayed outside. After sometime, we came out and found him missing. We launched a search in the neighbourhood and also informed our friends and relatives but failed to trace him,” said the boy’ father.

Sub-inspector Jauhar Singh reached the spot after getting information about the incident. He said a narrow lane leads to the child’s house, which has a close end. “It is not clear how the boy went missing. There was no CCTV camera in the neighbourhood or at the boy’s house,” he said.

Dadri police have registered a case of abduction against an unidentified person under section 363 of the IPC. “We have launched a search for the child,” said Singh. The family members have not received any ransom call so far.

In the second case, a nine-year-old girl went missing from Dujana village falling under the jurisdiction of Badalpur police station on Tuesday.

The girl’s family members said she visited a fair in the neighbourhood and did not return home. Dinesh Kumar Singh, station house inspector of Badalpur police station, said police have registered a case under section 363 (abduction) of the IPC and launched a search.

The police team have published pamphlets and circulated them in the neighbouring areas and on social media to get information about the two children.