Two encounters in 24 hours rattle Noida, 2 arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday morning arrested one man who was booked under as many as 21 charges in the Film City area of Noida.

"During the checking, an attempt was made to stop a suspect who tried to run away but got injured after an encounter that took place between him and the police personnel near Film City, where he also fired at the police," said Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida.

The police have identified the arrested person Danish alias Sayyar, who has been booked with 21 charges against him in the Delhi-NCR. Two other cases have been booked against Danish at the Sector 20 Police Station, ADCP Dwivedi said.

The police have recovered one motorcycle which was stolen from Phase 3, one gun, and three cartridges from his possession and informed that his other companion had managed to escape from the spot and is currently being searched.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out with a chain and mobile phone snatcher, namely Harjeet from Ghaziabad, in the Police Station area of Sector 113, near Prithla during the late night hours of Thursday.

The ADCP informed that the accused person had snatched three mobiles on Thursday in Ghaziabad.

"When police chased, the miscreant opened fire and got injured in retaliatory firing. Three mobile phones and one vehicle were recovered. Search for his absconding partner underway," he said.

All three snatched mobile phones along with a KTM bike, which was stolen from Delhi have been recovered from his possession.

"He has been charged with nearly a dozen cases in Delhi NCR and his absconding partner is being searched," he added.

More details regarding both encounters are underway.