Two families clash over urban body election in Sohna

At least 12 people, including a minor, were injured after two neighbouring families allegedly clashed with each other over supporting rival candidates in a municipal council election at Raisina in Sohna on Sunday night, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the injured were taken to a government hospital in Sohna at night where both families fought again and created a ruckus.

One of the families supported a candidate who emerged as the winner after the results were declared in June this year. They allegedly repeated requests of their neighbouring family to support another candidate who lost in the fray. This led to a bitter rivalry which resulted in Sunday’s clash. Police said that at least seven people – four from one family and three from the other – are still undergoing treatment at two separate hospitals in the city.

Abhilaksh Joshi, assistant commissioner of police (Sohna), said that none of the suspects has been arrested yet as several of them were undergoing treatment. “Police are conducting an investigation to ascertain more details. However, it is clear that there was no old enmity between the families,” he said. Police will serve notices to the accused from both families to join the investigation once the under-treatment people are discharged, he added.

Sixteen members of one family have been booked for allegedly assaulting a woman, her nine-year-old son and other family members, police said. An FIR against them was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Bhondsi police station on Monday night. A counter FIR was later registered against the complainant and 20 of her family members under relevant sections of the IPC, police added.