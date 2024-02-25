 Two minors among four injured in Noida LPG cylinder blast - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Noida / Two minors among four injured in Noida LPG cylinder blast

Two minors among four injured in Noida LPG cylinder blast

ByArun Singh
Feb 26, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Four people, including a woman and two minors, suffered burn injuries on Sunday morning after a 5 kg LPG cylinder exploded during breakfast preparation in Noida’s Sector 67 locality that falls under the Phase 3 police station, police said.

The cylinder blast in Sector 67 occurred while preparing breakfast on Sunday morning. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by an ambulance and the doctors told the police that the wounded persons were out of danger. Police were informed on 112.

This was the third gas cylinder blast incident reported within a month in the city, and the fifth in the last six months.

“On Sunday around 6.30am when Mithlesh Singh, 32, a resident of Mamura village in Sector 67, was making breakfast on a small 5-kilogram gas cylinder, it suddenly started leaking and caught a huge fire,” said station house officer (SHO), Phase 3, Vijay Kumar.

“Mithlesh’s husband Antar Singh, son Krishna, 15, and daughter Gauri, 10, were sitting close to the cylinder. When Antar tried to douse the fire, the cylinder blasted. Antar and Mithlesh sustained heavy injuries, and their children relatively escaped with minor burns on hands,” the officer said.

When the fire control room was alerted by residents, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames, said the SHO.

“Antar sustained severe burn injuries as he was trying to control the fire while his family members were informed to be stable. No case has been registered yet,” Kumar said.

“As soon as we received the information about the gas cylinder blast fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they extinguished it,” said chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, Pradeep Chaubey.

In view of some cylinder blast incidents, the Gautam Budh Nagar firemen last week conducted drills and a public awareness programme about extinguishing fires.

Moving car catches fire

On Sunday, in a separate incident, a moving car caught fire in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park locality, said a fire officer.

“The fire control room received information that a car (Maruti Swift) petrol plus CNG variant caught fire near Alpha roundabout under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park police station,” said the officer, adding that two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

However, the fire had already engulfed the car, leaving it gutted by the blaze.

The car is owned by Vishal Shrivastava, a resident of Delta 1 in Greater Noida, said Ansal Plaza’s police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Amit Singh Rathore.

“Around 3.30 pm, when he (Vishal) was returning home along with three people, suddenly smoke started billowing from the engine. He parked the car and safely stepped out of it,” he said, adding that no injuries were reported and prima-facie it is suspected that a short-circuit sparked the fire.

"No injuries were reported and prima facie it was suspected that the fire took place due to a short-circuit," the officer added.

    Arun Singh

    Arun Singh works as a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times. He covers crime, traffic, fire, and transport. Earlier, he was working with TOI and covered Bhopal crime and traffic. He started his career in Journalism in 2018.

