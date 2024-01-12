Under-trial tries to kill self with blade during court hearing in Surajpur

A 35-year-old man who is facing trial in a dowry death case allegedly injured himself with a blade while he was being produced before the court in Surajpur, Greater Noida, on Friday, police said. As the hearing was going on, Singh injured himself by slitting his own neck with a blade he had hidden on his person. (HT Archive)

The injured man was identified as Shivam Singh, a resident of Pawli village under Jarcha police station.

“Singh was booked under charges of dowry death in March 2022 at Jarcha police station, after his wife was found dead at their residence. He was arrested immediately and sent to judicial custody. Currently, Singh was out on bail,” said Sunil Kumar, in-charge of Jarcha police station.

On Friday, Singh was to appear before the court as the statements of the complainants in the case, parents of his deceased wife, were to be recorded.

“On Friday, the case was being heard by the additional district judge (ADJ) fast track court I at the district courts in Surajpur. The plaintiff’s side was to testify in the case. Singh had also reached the court. As the hearing was going on, Singh injured himself by slitting his own neck with a blade he had hidden on his person. He was rushed to the court’s dispensary following which he has been admitted to a nearby hospital,” said the SHO.

Kumar further said, “Doctors informed that the injured is out of danger and under observation.”

The hearing in the case was adjourned for the day following the incident, he added.