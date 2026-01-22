Unidentified man shot dead, body dumped near Delhi Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The police are yet to come across any clues leading to the establishment of the identity of an unidentified man whose body was found adjacent to the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) stretch near Bhojpur in Ghaziabad. The officials said that they suspect that the man was shot in the chest and the body dumped near the expressway in some vehicle. The officials said that they have started an investigation and teams have been deployed to establish the identity. (Representational image)

The police said that upon information from locals, they discovered the body of a man, aged about 25-30 years, from bushes near the expressway stretch on Tuesday.

“Upon examination, there is a big ‘crown-shaped’ tattoo on the chest with the words ‘JS’ written below it. This is the only striking feature we could find. It is suspected that he was shot dead somewhere else and the body dumped near the expressway in some vehicle. An autopsy report is awaited to establish the exact cause of the incident,” Amit Saxena, ACP of the Modinagar circle, told HT.

The officials said that they have started an investigation and teams have been deployed to establish the identity.

“Our teams are scanning CCTV footage for any suspected vehicle from the tolls on the DME. The stretch where the body was found has no CCTV coverage. We have also asked police stations in nearby districts to help in aiding identification of the deceased,” ACP added.

The body was found under the jurisdiction of the Bhojpur police station area, and senior officials also conducted an inspection of the site on Tuesday.