Unreported theft case: Cops identify Noida flat that was looted, search on for mastermind

Noida: The Noida police have identified the apartment in which an alleged unreported theft, during which valuables worth ₹30 crore had been stolen, had taken place in September 2020. Officials familiar with the development said a search is on for the mastermind and the owner of the apartment.

On June 11, the Sector 39 police had apprehended six persons and recovered gold bars, jewellery and cash worth ₹8.25 crore from the suspects. It was later revealed that the goods had allegedly been from a flat in a high-rise society located under the Surajpur police’s jurisdiction. The total cost of the valuables robbed was above ₹30 crore and included at least 40 gold bars which were divided equally between the 10 robbers, four of whom, including the alleged mastermind Gopal, are yet to be nabbed.

Sources said the apartment allegedly belongs to a lawyer.

“The flat is in a third person’s name. We cannot share details of what all was found there as it is all under investigation but the clues are being analysed,” said a senior police official, on the condition of anonymity.

He also said that while the lawyer is not in the country, his parents are and are currently in hiding.

Police have already interrogated the lawyer’s wife and other family members and staff, however, not much has come to light. Eight teams have been formed to investigate the case.

“Our top priority right now is to nab the mastermind, who can shed more light on the case. A search is on for him and his three accomplices, along with the lawyer’s father,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), zone 1, Kumar Ran Vijay Singh.

Reports claimed that the police have arrested more people in the case but the ADCP denied them, saying that only the six robbers have been nabbed so far. But several more are being questioned, he said.

Police further claimed that so far, they have not found any clues from the recovered gold bars as well, which appear to be locally made and not smuggled. The joint commissioner of police had also written to the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate, whose teams have visited Noida for their own separate investigation, officials added.

Till now, the Noida police have identified 23 cases against the father-son (the lawyer and his father) duo in Delhi, Haryana and with the Central Bureau of Investigation, though they have not yet been booked in Noida. Police had earlier suspected that the lawyer’s educational credentials may be fake, though that is also under investigation.