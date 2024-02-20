UP governor meets ‘Lakhpati Didis’ at Saras fair in Noida

Several “Lakhpati Didis” had an opportunity to meet Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday during her visit to the “Saras Ajeevika Mela” at Noida Haat in Sector 33A. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel at the Saras Aajeevika Mela at Noida Haat in Sector 33A, in Noida, on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The governor visited various stalls, set up by over 400 women from self-help groups (SHGs) across 28 states, at the fair organised by the Union ministry of rural development.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Lakhpati Didi” is a recently-launched scheme of the government under which skills training will be provided to 20 million women to enable them to earn at least ₹1 lakh annually. The scheme comes under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission of the ministry of rural development.

While interacting with one of the Lakhpati Didis at the fair, Patel said, “In today’s time, no woman should sit idle and each of them should have a venture of their own.”

Bhavna Godkia, an entrepreneur from Dagamya Juth, a local SHG, explained to the governor about her products made of cow dung.

Talking to the governor, she said that they have engaged 40 women from their Koyli village in making dhoop (incense), Ganesh idols, rakhi, footwear and other decorative artefacts out of cow dung.

“While I put up stalls at several fairs across the country, my self-help group continues to make the products. Due to the fairs, since the past two years, we have begun exporting our products to Canada, Germany and France as well,” the 48-year-old said.

At the Himachal Pradesh stall, Patel inspected woollen shawls and apricot jams and oils.

“Himachali apricot oil, natively known as ‘Chulli Oil’, is considered quite good for health as it boosts immunity. It is made out of wild apricot seeds, mainly grown in the highest altitudes of Himachal at an altitude of over 10,000 feet,” said Geeta, from Aagaz self-help group that hails from Gadherni near Manali.

The fair is being held from February 16 to March 4, and is open to visitors from 11am to 9.30pm. Entry is free to all.