UPCA nod for first international cricket stadium in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has approved the development of an international cricket stadium in Noida’s Sector 150 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It will be the first international cricket facility in Noida enabling the city to host international cricket matches including IPL events, said the Uttar Pradesh cricket association. The international cricket stadium will be built in Noida’s Sector 150 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. (Representative Image)

The UPCA gave its nod for the stadium to be developed by a consortium of developers including Tata, Godrej and Birla among others, in its committee on March 17. The facility is expected to be ready in next 3 years.

“The consortium of developers from Noida had submitted a proposal willing to develop an international cricket stadium in sector 150. Subsequently our committee has approved the proposal stating that the facility should be as per the norms of the International cricket control board specifications,” said Ankit Chatterjee, chief executive officer (CEO) of the UPCA that works under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“Once developed, Noida will be able to all kinds of international cricket matches. After Kanpur and Lucknow, Varanasi will be the third UP city to have an international stadium as we have just acquired the land for the same. After that we have approved Noida project and Ghaziabad may also have one if the land parcel will be made available,” he said.

The consortium’s lead developer- Lotus Greens construction private limited said that the project will be ready to host the international matches in 3 years from the date the work begins at the site.

“It is a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh that soon the state will have a world class sports infrastructure. In this sports integrated township we have roped in various noted industry players like TATA, Godrej, Birla, Hero group, Prestige and Eldeco etc to develop state-of-the-art sports facilities like 9 hole golf course on 38 acre land, tennis court. We are in process to select the agency and player to develop international cricket stadium also,” said a spokesperson of Lotus Green Sports City.

The stadium will be having a sitting capacity of 40,000 with minimum playing area of 137.6 metres from the boundary to boundary square of the pitch. And the straight of both ends of the pitch shall be minimum of 64 metres, said UPCA.

The work at the site will begin once the Noida authority will approve the layout plans of the project.

“The authority is evaluating the master plan submitted by the Lotus Greens in October, 2022 for approvals as per the norms,” said Ishtiyaq Ahmed chief architect and town planner of the Noida authority.

The developers said that the international cricket stadium, which will be part of the ‘integrated sports city project’ having multiple sports facilities under one roof, will spur growth in this region.

“This facility will also provide much needed sports infrastructure for not only Noida but in entire region. It will spur demand not only for housing but also inspire the global organisations to set up international facilities for growth. Observing young professionals coming into this sports, more youngsters from UP will be coming in global cricket stage with this stadium,” said Sanjay Dutt, chief executive officer, and managing director, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited, which is part of the consortium of developers.

