UP govt to phase out paper RCs in favour of smart cards

The Uttar Pradesh transport department will replace traditional paper-based vehicle registration certificates (RCs) with chip-enabled smart cards, aligning the state with modern vehicle documentation practices. The transition, approved by the state government, is expected to roll out within the next 2-3 months, Uttar Pradesh transport commissioner BN Singh announced on Tuesday. The embedded chip will store extensive registration-related data, including owner details, axle specifications for transport vehicles, financier information, challan records, permanent permits, and retrofitting details. (HT Archive)

“The government has approved this project, and the next steps involve selecting a vendor, developing a standard operating procedure (SOP), and initiating the issuance process. Additionally, vehicle owners with existing paper RCs will have the option to upgrade to smart RCs,” Singh said. He further noted that the shift to smart cards would enhance convenience for vehicle owners and improve digital record-keeping and authentication.

Under Section 48(3) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, vehicle owners can receive their RCs either as laminated paper documents or as smart cards. Until now, Uttar Pradesh has been issuing only paper-based RCs, which, despite lamination, are prone to fading and wear over time. The new smart RCs will be durable plastic cards embedded with a microchip that electronically stores vehicle details.

“These smart cards offer greater resistance to damage, water exposure, and rough handling, making them a more reliable alternative to traditional paper RCs,” Singh explained. He added that the microchip would ensure data security, preventing duplication and unauthorised modifications. Law enforcement and transport officials will be able to verify vehicle details instantly using a card reader, streamlining the authentication process.

The smart RCs will display key vehicle details on both sides. The front side will include information such as the vehicle registration number, registration date, validity, chassis number, engine number, owner’s name, father’s name, fuel type, and pollution standard. The back side will feature details like the manufacturer, model, colour, body type, seating and standing capacity, unladen and laden weight, gross combination weight, horsepower, and wheelbase. The embedded chip will store extensive registration-related data, including owner details, axle specifications for transport vehicles, financier information, challan records, permanent permits, and retrofitting details.

According to officials, the initiative aims to improve security, durability, and efficiency in vehicle documentation. To be sure, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Delhi has already adopted smart RCs, while Noida and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have continued issuing paper-based certificates until now. However, RTOs in parts of Noida and other areas of Uttar Pradesh have also issued paperless RCs, though without embedded chips.