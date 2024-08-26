UPSRTC okays 200 cr to launch 120 e-buses for NCR cities

Noida: In a bid to strengthen public transport connectivity, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has sanctioned ₹200 crore to launch 120 electric buses in NCR cities, including Noida and Ghaziabad, officials said on Monday, adding that another ₹300 crore have been approved for 1,000 diesel buses to operate in other districts. Gautam Budh Nagar’s depots in Noida and Greater Noida run nearly 300 roadways buses which connect Noida to Meerut, Agra, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Aligarh, Lucknow, Hathras, Hapur, Bareilly, Badayun, Shamli, Dadri, Jewar, etc. and vice-versa. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo (File))

The initiative follows directives of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to phase out diesel buses from the National Capital Region (NCR).

“The electric buses are a crucial step towards mitigating air pollution in NCR cities, particularly during the winter months,” stated KP Singh, special secretary, Uttar Pradesh government, in a letter.

“Plying of electric buses in NCR cities is important due to air pollution in winter. ₹200 crore have been sanctioned for e-buses and ₹300 crore for diesel buses. As per the CAQM’s direction, all buses, originating from NCR districts in the respective states and plying to Delhi, would be either electric vehicles or CNG (compressed natural gas) or BS-VI (Bharat State 6) diesel engines buses,” the letter stated citing him, adding: “By June 30, 2026, all buses originating or terminating in NCR to operate only on CNG/Electric Vehicle mode.”

Recognising that the transport sector significantly contributes to air pollution in Delhi-NCR during the winter, the CAQM has instructed the government to plan for a significant number of buses that operate only on electric mode by June 30, 2028.

To be sure, Gautam Budh Nagar’s depots in Noida and Greater Noida run nearly 300 roadways buses which connect Noida to Meerut, Agra, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Aligarh, Lucknow, Hathras, Hapur, Bareilly, Badayun, Shamli, Dadri, Jewar, etc. and vice-versa.

The buses also ply to Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmere Gate and Anand Vihar bus depot. All these UPSRTC buses currently run on CNG.

A UPSRTC official, requesting anonymity, said, “We have not received detailed guidelines in this regard. We will facilitate the process once we receive the information.”