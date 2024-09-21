Vietnam to be partner country at UPITS 2024

GREATER NOIDA: The second Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) to be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida and organised by the Uttar Pradesh government in partnership with India Expo Centre & Mart this year, will feature Vietnam as the Partner Country, further boosting the India-Vietnam ties, district officials have said. The UPITS 2024 will feature 2,500 exhibitors from 80 countries, showcasing a wide range of products and services. This second edition is expected to draw about 500,000 visitors during the five days. (HT Photo)

According to the officials, Vietnam’s participation underscores the growing relations between the two nations. And, Uttar Pradesh, as the birthplace of Buddhism, holds significant potential as a religious tourism hub, making it an ideal partner for Vietnam.

Nguyen Thanh Hai, ambassador of Vietnam to India, has expressed his excitement about being part of UPITS 2024, emphasising Vietnam’s interest in exploring new opportunities for collaboration in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday, adding that the partnership is expected to foster economic, cultural, and business exchanges between the two regions.

Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, in a recent meeting reviewed preparations for the event, particularly regarding the visit of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. It also discussed Vietnam’s role as the Partner Country, said district administration officials.

“Vietnam’s participation as the Partner Country at UPITS 2024 this year is a significant opportunity for Gautam Budh Nagar. We anticipate that this collaboration will enhance trade relations and foster cultural exchange. Our preparations are focused on showcasing the region’s potential and leveraging this platform to attract new investments and tourism. We are committed to ensuring a successful event that highlights the benefits of this strategic partnership,” the DM said on Thursday.

Notably, highlight of Vietnam’s involvement will be the Vietnam-India Forum and the UP-Vietnam Tourism Conclave, where discussions will focus on enhancing trade, tourism, and connectivity, particularly with the development of a Buddhist tourism circuit.

Vietnam’s pavilion at UPITS 2024 will highlight its top-quality textiles, rich cultural heritage through music and dance, and renowned cuisine like pho and spring rolls. We look forward to how these offerings will enhance the event and deepen cultural and business ties, the DM added.

The collaboration between UP and Vietnam at UPITS, 2024 presents a unique platform for businesses, entrepreneurs, and government officials to explore new avenues of partnership, ensuring the event’s international appeal and success, said officials.

