Vocational university planned in Jewar

The Uttar Pradesh government has planned a vocational university at Jewar in Greater Noida. Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh revealed this on Monday while sharing the details of developmental work done in his constituency during the past four and a half years of the Yogi Adityanath government.

“The work on a vocational university in Jewar will begin in the next six months. During the past four and a half years, Jewar has witnessed several developmental projects having a total budget of ₹515 crore,” said Singh.

Singh also said that he has got approvals from the government to set up sports facilities for women. “The work on three government degree colleges is in full swing in Jewar,” said Singh.