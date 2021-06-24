With 3rd Covid wave on the horizon, officials worry about ‘public negligence’

Noida With most restrictions during the partial coronavirus-imposed curfew being withdrawn across the district, Noida police officials are concerned about public negligence and complacency even as the third wave of Covid-19 is on the horizon. Following the ‘unlock’, there has been a 34% spike in violations during the weekends.

During the second wave of Covid-19, Gautam Budh Nagar saw a partial curfew starting May 6. Majority curbs were relaxed from June 7, when markets were allowed to open. However, night curfew and weekend lockdown remained in place. The guidelines were further eased from June 21, and malls were allowed to open, and the night curfew was also reduced by two hours.

According to police data from May 24 to June 20 (two weeks before and after the ‘unlock’ on June 7), more than 45,000 people have been challaned for Covid-related violations, and nearly ₹50 lakh collected in fines. On an average, 1,663 challans have been issued per day before the imposition of partial curfew, and 1,596 per day following the ‘unlock’. Last week, as many as 10,955 people were challaned for violating Covid-19 protocols, and nearly ₹11.1 was collected in fines.

While the average is still nearly the same, a major spike was seen in the weekend following the easing of curbs, according to the officials. The average number of violations on the weekends before June 7 were 1,531, which increased to 2,335 (nearly 34%) afterwards.

At present, officials are, however, concerned that as the unlock progresses, the people might become more negligent and stop following Covid-19 norms and precautions. “Our biggest challenge has been the implementation of social distancing in public places. While people wear masks and follow curfew timings, they usually don’t maintain social distancing norms. The ‘unlock’ process, in no manner, means that the pandemic is over. This is especially scary with the third wave of Covid-19 on the horizon,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (zone 1).

“When week-long lockdowns are imposed, people tend to follow curbs even on weekends. However, with relaxations during weekdays, people usually don’t follow Covid-19 protocols on Saturdays and Sundays, too. As there’s a possibility of a third wave of Covid-19, the situation will get scary if this trend continues. People need to understand that Covid-19 norms are in place not for challans, but for their safety. They should adhere to the guidelines,” said Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police, law and order.

Officials have urged the people to take the situation seriously, to avoid the distress that the second wave of Covid-19 followed. Police said they will take strict action against the violators.