Woman found dead at Noida hotel, partner held

A 20-year-old woman from Faridabad was found dead at a hotel in Noida’s Sector 19 on Tuesday, just hours after she checked in, with police investigating it as a case of suicide. Investigators aware of the matter added that a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against her friend who was with her at the time of death after a complaint by the victim’s family. “Prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of suicide by hanging herself,” said Shavya Goyal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, adding that, except for ligature marks around her neck, no other superficial injuries were spotted on her body. (Representational image)

According to police, the woman had checked into the hotel with a man, in his mid-30s, late on Monday. He told police that when he woke up the next morning, he found her dead and informed the police.

However, the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the autopsy.

The friend, a businessman and a resident of Delhi, has been taken into custody, an officer said on condition of anonymity.

Another senior officer part of the investigation told HT, “During investigation, the man revealed that they had a heated argument over some issue late Monday night.”

Her family was unaware of her friendship with the man, police said.

Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said, “On the complaint of family members we are registering a case of abetment to suicide of BNS at Sector 20 police station against the man and more charges will be added if anything comes up during the investigation.”

During the investigation it was revealed that the woman, originally from Faridabad, had been residing at a paying guest (PG) in Noida for the last seven to eight months. She had last spoken to her brother on Monday.