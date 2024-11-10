Menu Explore
Yamuna Expressway toll booth workers assaulted; 3 arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 10, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Noida police arrested three suspects for rioting and assaulting toll workers on the Yamuna Expressway; two more suspects remain at large.

Noida: The Noida police have arrested three suspects wanted for allegedly rioting and assaulting two toll plaza workers on the Yamuna Expressway on the night of November 7, officers said on Saturday, adding that two more suspects are still at large.

On Saturday, acting on local information and other electronic surveillance, officers from Dankaur arrested Nagar and Chandila from the Galgotia underpass, and Anuj from Junaidpur. Besides, the hunt is on for two more suspects. (Representational image)

On Thursday around 11.30pm, a high-speed white Thar SUV allegedly broke through the toll barrier near the 11km milestone on the expressway, and it sparked off an altercation, they added.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Abhishek Nagar, owner of the SUV, Anshul Chandila, a resident of Kherli village, and Anuj (single name), from Junaidpur village, said Munendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station.

A video of the incident surfaced online showing an SUV barging into a toll plaza and breaking the gate. The driver and the co-passenger alight from the vehicle and assault the two plaza workers with sticks. The workers try to shut the toll booth doors and hide but the attackers are seen trying to break the kiosk and trying to attack them.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

On Saturday, acting on local information and other electronic surveillance, officers from Dankaur arrested Nagar and Chandila from the Galgotia underpass, and Anuj from Junaidpur. Besides, the hunt is on for two more suspects, the SHO added.

Based on a complaint filed by poll booth officials, the suspects have been booked under sections 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapon), 109 (attempt to murder), 117(2) (causing grievous hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 324(2) (causing mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the SUV is seized.

