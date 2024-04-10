Yeida allocates 75 crore to develop 37 parks in urban areas

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has set aside a fund of ₹75 crore in order to develop 37 parks in its urban areas in close proximity to the Noida International Airport site. The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has set aside a fund of ₹ 75 crore in order to develop 37 parks in its urban areas in close proximity to the Noida International Airport site. (HT FILE PHOTO (Representational).)

“We have prepared the designs of the parks and also completed the estimates of these park projects. We will issue tenders after the model code of conduct is lifted. Once the contractors are roped in, work will begin on the ground. We need to develop 100 parks in the areas surrounding the Noida International Airport,” a Yeida official said on condition of anonymity.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

If needed, the authority will spend more funds on the development of these parks at a later stage, the official added.

The Yeida will develop 37 out of 100 park projects in the first phase in order to increase the green cover in the new urban areas that include residential clusters and also industrial sectors, officials said. Once these 37 parks are developed, the authority will take up the development of the remaining parks in the second phase.

The Yeida will develop the largest park, Central Park, on 14 acres in Block B of Sector 20 and the 36 other parks will be smaller in size.

The Noida International Airport is expected to be operational from September or October, 2024. The Yeida wants to develop as many civic amenities as it can before that.

“We have issued occupancy certificates to many plot allottees who have built their houses in Sector 18 and 20. So, we have started the work of developing parks with basic facilities and also begun building boundary walls, so that people living in the area do not face any problem. We will also beautify 106 water bodies, including ponds and lakes located in the notified area. We want to develop the urban areas and provide required facilities on priority for two reasons. The Noida airport will soon begin operations and also plot owners have started shifting to this new urban area,” the official cited above said.

A senior official said several projects have been planned to increase greenery in the area. “To increase the green cover, the authority has decided to plant 1.55 lakh saplings in the upcoming monsoon season against the target of 69,000 fixed by the Uttar Pradesh government. The authority is preparing to create a record by planting 1.55 lakh saplings in this monsoon session. In 2022-23 the authority had planted 1.2 lakh saplings. The authority has also planned to beautify the entry points of the Yamuna near Galgotias University and Tiranga Chowk near Dankaur,” said the official.