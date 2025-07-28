Yeida allots 26 acres for logistics project

NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has allotted 26 acres to a Jammu & Kashmir-based private firm to build a logistics park and warehouse, officials said on Sunday. The proximity of Yeida area’s Sector 8 to the upcoming airport in the Jewar region makes it an ideal location for such developments, officials noted. (HT Archives)

The authority, on Friday, issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Shri Katyayani Metal Private Limited for the project, which will see an investment of around ₹1,000 crore.

“This project aligns with the authority’s larger plan to strengthen cargo and logistics infrastructure around the greenfield airport in Jewar, where a dedicated cargo terminal is also being developed,” said Yeida’s chief executive officer RK Singh on Sunday.

Cargo flights are expected to operate from day one of the airport’s launch, creating a strong demand for integrated logistics and storage services, said officials.

The logistics park and warehouse will provide secure storage for import-export consignments along with value-added services like consolidation and distribution. Unlike standard warehouses, the park will feature a broader range of infrastructure tailored for supply chain management.

The proximity of Yeida area’s Sector 8 to the upcoming airport in the Jewar region makes it an ideal location for such developments, officials noted, adding that the logistics park and warehouse project will also boost employment and industrial activity in the area.