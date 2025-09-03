Yeida allots 3 acres to a medical device manufacturing unit

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has allocated 12,000 square metres (3 acres) plot to a medical equipment manufacturing firm in its Medical Device Park in Sector 28, officials said on Tuesday. To be sure, as of mid-2025, 89 plots have been allotted; 23 firms have signed lease deeds, and 10 have received building-plan approvals. Construction is ongoing at seven sites—including TI Medical’s 11-acre facility. (HT Archives)

The firm has been issued a Letter of Intent.

“The Noida-based company will invest ₹60 crore, creating around 450 new jobs, as it broadens its manufacturing portfolio to include radiology and oncology equipment,” said Yeida’s officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia.

Premier Medical Systems & Devices Pvt. Ltd., originally known as Medisys, pioneered India’s first locally made ventilator in the mid-1970s. Today, the firm produces critical-care technologies—ICU ventilators, anesthesia workstations, syringe and infusion pumps—from its Sector 63 facility, supplying across India and exporting to Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, the official added.

The new plant will not only replicate these existing product lines but also introduce radiology (X-ray, CT, MRI) and oncology-focused devices (biopsy systems, oncology-specific infusion units).

The Medical Device Park, spanning 350 acres, is north India’s first dedicated facility for medical device manufacturing that offers state-of-the-art infrastructure tailored to key segments—radiology, cancer care, implants, diagnostics, among others—with streamlined approvals under the national “Promotion of Medical Device Parks” scheme.

Yeida operates as the state implementing agency, with Central government approval for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) secured in early 2022.

The project is under a tight timeline: the central government has directed Yeida to complete all infrastructure—including roads, drainage, sewerage systems, and common scientific facilities by January 2026. Additionally, a recreational hub—comprising gyms, food courts, landscaped gardens, and banking facilities—is slated for implementation via a ₹14.25 crore contract, with tendering underway and completion expected within 18 months.