Yeida asks firm not to build film city without layout nod

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said it has asked the developers of the upcoming Film City project to first get approvals for the layout and building plans of the film studios and film institute before initiating any construction or planning a foundation-laying ceremony at the plot in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway.

In a letter to the concessionaire (concession holders) —Bayview Bhutani Film City Private Limited, a consortium led by filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the Bhutani Group, Yeida has directed to adhere strictly with the concession agreement terms.

Yeida stressed that the construction must begin with the two core components of the film city project that includes film studios and the film training academy. As per the terms signed with Yeida, the developer is to complete these two things, within the first three years.

“The concession agreement was signed on June 27 last year and mandates the commencement of construction within one year. If they fail to start construction on time, a penalty of ₹1.5 lakh per day will be imposed until the work begins. We have through an official letter directed the developer to adhere to the terms before indulging in the construction at the site. Also, we have made it very clear in the letter that it cannot organise foundation laying event without having the requisite building layout maps,” said Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh.

In January, Yeida had approved the land use map of the 230-acre first phase, of the 1,000 acres film city project in Sector 21. The authority in this letter has clarified that no physical work can begin without the layout and building plans for the first phase. These plans must include detailed configurations for the studios and institute, parking layouts, landscaping, and other building-level permissions, all in line with YEIDA’s building bylaws, said officials.

The authority underlined that the primary objective of the Film City is to build world-class filming infrastructure and a film education centre, and not just commercial or entertainment spaces. It also warned the developers that they must obtain green building certifications—either a GRIHA 4-Star or an IGBC Gold rating—for both the master layout and individual structures.

The project is divided into industrial and commercial zones. Of the total 230 acre, 155 acres are allocated for industrial use, which includes the studios and institute, while 75 acres are for commercial use.

The developers are expected to invest ₹1,510 crore over eight years, with a minimum of ₹50 crore in the second year, ₹75 crore in the third, and ₹100 crore annually from fourth year through eighth.