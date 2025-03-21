Yeida decides to allot 100 acres land for ESIC medical college

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday said it has decided to allot 100 acres in Yeida Sector 11, near the Noida International Airport, for the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation’s (Esic) medical college and hospital. Esic in its 194th meeting on October 8, 2024, gave in principle approval for setting up medical colleges in 10 locations, including Noida.

Esic selected the site because it is in the National Capital Region (NCR), which has a large insured person (IP) population of more than 5.65 million, representing 15-16% of Esic’s total beneficiaries. Of these, Gautam Budh Nagar has 1.586 million, followed by Delhi with 1.492 million, Gurugram with 1.479 million, and Faridabad with 1.093 million.

“The 100 acres will be allotted free of cost for the medical college and hospital. The authority had already secured consent from local villagers for land acquisition, and the proposal would be presented to the Yeida board on March 28 for formal approval,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

Esic in its 194th meeting on October 8, 2024, gave in principle approval for setting up medical colleges in 10 locations, including Noida. This decision is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2024 Independence Day announcement to create 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years. Esic has undertaking a nationwide drive to expand medical education by establishing 10 new medical colleges.

ESIC currently operates 165 hospitals, 1,574 dispensaries, and several tie-up hospitals across the country, providing medical care to 144.3 million beneficiaries. By March 2025, the number of Esic insured persons is expected to exceed 40 million, extending coverage to more than 160 million under the Social Security Code 2020.

With several medical education institutions already established, Esic is poised to become a leading entity in medical education, second only to the Indian government.