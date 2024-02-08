 Yeida defers decision on proposal to hike toll on Yamuna Expressway - Hindustan Times
Yeida defers decision on proposal to hike toll on Yamuna Expressway

Yeida defers decision on proposal to hike toll on Yamuna Expressway

ByVinod Rajput, Greater Noida
Feb 08, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The board had several doubts about the proposed hike and thus directed the concessionaire to clarify whether the cost of the expressway will be recovered during the 36-year concession period

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has deferred the proposed hike in toll rates on the 165km Yamuna Expressway and directed the toll operator to submit a report on toll collection revenue and also traffic projections in view of Noida international airport becoming operational by end of 2024, officials in the know of the matter said.

Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), the concessionaire of the expressway, has proposed about 10% increase in toll rates for different categories of vehicles. (Hindustan Times)

The expressway concessionaire has been demanded a hike in toll rates, they added.

Yeida officials a decision on hiking the toll will be taken only on the basis of revenue collection and traffic projection report.

“Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), the concessionaire of the expressway, has proposed about 10% increase in toll rates for different categories of vehicles. In the Yeida board meeting on January 29, this proposal was discussed but the board did not take any decision. Instead, it directed JIL to submit the toll collection revenue and traffic projection report. Once the report is received, we will decide whether a toll hike will be justified or not,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.

The JIL has proposed increasing the per kilometre toll rates for two-wheelers from 1.25 to 1.50, for cars and SUVs from 2.65 to 2.95. The proposed increase for light commercial vehicles is from 4.15 to 4.60, and for buses and trucks, from 8.45 to 9.35.

For heavy vehicles and multi-axle vehicles, the proposed per km hike is from 12.90 to 14.25, and for vehicles having seven axles, from 16.60 to 18.35.

The Yeida may discuss and decide the toll hike in the next board meeting on February 26, 2024, said officials.

“The board had many doubts and thus directed the concessionaire to clarify whether the cost of the expressway will be recovered during the 36-year concession period. The board has also sought a report from the concessionaire on the present traffic volume compared to the forecast regarding how many vehicles will pass through the expressway. The board sought the traffic projection report because when the Noida airport becomes operational by end-2024, the traffic volume on the expressway will increase and result in more profits for JIL,” said a Yeida official, asking not to be named.

    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

